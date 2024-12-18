Lokpal registered 210 complaints during 2024-25: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Over 200 complaints were registered with Lokpal during the financial year 2024-25 (till November 30, 2024), the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Of the 210 complaints, 158 have been disposed of, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
During the financial year 2023-24, a total of 166 complaints were registered with the Lokpal, out of which a total of 156 complaints had been disposed of, he said.
"During the financial year 2024-25 (till 30.11.2024), a total of 210 complaints have been registered with the Lokpal, out of which a total of 158 complaints have been disposed of," Singh said.