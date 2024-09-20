Lokpal seeks applications from retired CBI, ED officers among others to join it as consultants

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has sought applications from retired government officials, including those who have served in the CBI and ED among other central probe agencies, to join it as consultants, officials said on Friday.

They said these consultants may help in conducting preliminary inquiries into graft complaints received by the Lokpal.

The Lokpal has recently advertised six posts of consultants at various levels, including one for appointment of an eligible candidate as a "Personal Assistant".

The other five posts are that of a consultant-deputy director/superintendent of police (Lokpal) and two each of consultant-inquiry/investigation officer and consultant-assistant inquiry/investigation officer, according to the vacancy circular issued by Lokpal.

Giving details of the eligibility for the post of consultant-deputy director/SP (Lokpal), the circular said officers who have retired from the Central Armed Police Forces can apply.

Retired Officers of Group-A organised services who worked in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) among others are also eligible to apply.

Those applying for the post should have at least five years' experience in conducting inquiries or investigations in general or economic and banking or cyber matters.

The vacancy circular assumes significance as the Lokpal has recently constituted an inquiry wing for conducting a preliminary inquiry into graft-related offences committed by public servants. The wing was formed over a decade after a law governing the Lokpal was passed.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 (Act of 2013) came into force on January 1, 2014, when it received the assent of the President. However, it began functioning only on March 27, 2019, following the appointment of its chairperson and members.

To discharge its statutory functions, section 11 of the Act obligates the Lokpal to constitute an inquiry wing to conduct a preliminary inquiry into any offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleged to have been committed by the specified public servants and functionaries.

The full bench of Lokpal, in its meeting held on August 30, 2024, decided to constitute the inquiry wing, according to an official order.

The anti-graft ombudsman has decided to have a director of inquiry under the Lokpal chairperson. The director will be assisted by three superintendents of police -- SP (general), SP (economic and banking) and SP (cyber). Each SP will further be assisted by inquiry officers and other staff.

In its latest circular, the Lokpal said retired officers with at least three years' experience in conducting inquiries or investigations in general or economic and banking or cyber matters are eligible to apply against the two posts of consultant-inquiry/investigation officer.

Former employees with a minimum of two years of experience in the investigation of criminal cases, vigilance work, information technology cases, cyber fraud cases or anti-corruption cases are eligible to apply against the two posts of consultant-assistant inquiry/investigation officer, it said, and mentioned other details of the eligibility criteria.

The monthly remuneration payable will be fixed as per the formula of "last basic pay-(minus)-basic pension" excluding dearness allowance, according to the circular dated September 18.

Meanwhile, in an order dated September 17, the Lokpal has decided to change the nomenclature of certain categories of officers and staff.

According to the order, SP has been renamed as deputy director/superintendent of police (Lokpal).

Investigation officer (IO) has been renamed as 'inquiry/investigation officer (IO)' and 'assistant investigation officer (Assistant IO)' as 'assistant inquiry/investigation officer (Assistant IO).

"The designations/nomenclatures for above-mentioned officers and staff of inquiry wing stand renamed with immediate effect," the order said. PTI AKV IJT