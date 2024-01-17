Lokpal seeks interns; to make them aware about evils of corruption, ways to deal with it

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has sought interns, pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the country, to make them aware of the evils of graft besides institutional and legal frameworks to deal with it.

A stipend of Rs 10,000 per month will be paid to each of the interns on successful completion of the internship, an advertisement issued by the Lokpal said.

"Period of internship will be of 6 weeks," it said.

Students of institutions affiliated with a recognised university within India, pursuing a regular undergraduate or a postgraduate degree course in the field of law, political science, public administration, public policy, management, economics or human rights are eligible to apply.

The student must have secured a minimum of 75 per cent or equivalent marks in class 12, the advertisement said, mentioning one of the conditions.

There are four vacancies for interns in Lokpal, according to the advertisement.

To combat corruption in public administration, the Lokpal of India has been established under the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013.

"Corruption has a wide range of corrosive effects on societies. It undermines democracy and leads to inequitable distribution of resources across the population," reads the internship scheme.

"To root out corruption permanently from public life, it is necessary that students pursuing higher education in related fields are exposed to various dimensions of this evil and acquire knowledge about institutional and legal structure to deal with it," it said.

Simultaneously, they can contribute towards the effective functioning of the Lokpal with fresh ideas and newer technology, it added.

"With this objective in view, internship will be offered under this scheme to the students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in India," the scheme said.

The interns will get an opportunity to learn about the implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Central Vigilance Commission Act, the Delhi Police Establishment Act and other related laws and procedures.

They will also learn about the functioning of various institutions like the Lokpal, the Central Vigilance Commission, and the Delhi Police Establishment (CBI) among others, it added. PTI AKV RHL