Lokpal to appoint director of inquiry, director of prosecution: Government

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The two key posts of director of inquiry and director of prosecution are to be filled by the Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 came into force on January 1, 2014. However, it began functioning only on March 27, 2019, following the appointment of its chairperson and members.

To discharge its statutory functions, Section 11 of the Act obligates the Lokpal to constitute an inquiry wing to be headed by a director of inquiry for the purpose of conducting preliminary inquiry into any offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleged to have been committed by the specified public servants and functionaries.

"As per the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, director of inquiry and director of prosecution are to be appointed by the Lokpal," Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply in the Upper House.

The Lokpal had in September last year announced the constitution of the inquiry wing.

The Lokpal Act also has a provision to constitute a prosecution wing headed by the 'director of prosecution' for the prosecution of public servants, which is yet to be formed. PTI AKV ARI