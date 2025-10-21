Lokpal wants to buy seven BMW cars, draws Oppn ire

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal has floated a tender to procure seven luxurious BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore, drawing condemnation from opposition parties and anti-corruption activists who questioned the institution's priorities and performance record.

According to the tender and the manufacturer's website, the long-wheelbase sedan, with an on-road price of approximately Rs 69.5 lakh per unit in Delhi, is described as the longest and most spacious car in the segment designed for outstanding comfort in an extremely luxurious cabin.

"The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India," read the tender floated on October 16 which specifically mentioned procurement of the 'M Sport' model with "long wheelbase" and in white colour.

The procurement aims to provide a vehicle for each of the institution's current members, including Chairman Justice A M Khanwilkar (retd) and six other members. The sanctioned strength of the Lokpal is eight.

The Lokpal's tender mandates that the selected vendor must conduct a comprehensive seven-day practical and theoretical training programme for the anti-graft ombudsman's drivers and designated staff for which the cost will be borne exclusively by the vendor.

This training, which must be completed within 15 days of the vehicles' delivery, is required to cover "familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems", "emergency handling", and a minimum of 50 to 100 kilometres of on-road practice for each driver.

The last date for bid submission is November 6, with an earnest money deposit of Rs 10 lakh required from bidders. Delivery is sought "preferably two weeks but not later than 30 days" from the supply order date, according to the tender.

Congress leaders and well-known activists have condemned the move, branding it as a display of extravagance that undermines the very mission of the institution.

Critics are not just questioning the expense but using the luxury car tender to attack the effectiveness and independence of the anti-corruption body itself.

Public interest lawyer Prashant Bhushan, a central figure in the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, launched a scathing attack over the issue, accusing the government of weakening the institution.

"The institution of Lokpal has been ground to dust by the Modi government, by keeping it vacant for many years & then appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft & are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves!" Bhushan said in a post on X.

The Congress questioned the anti-graft body's track record and linked it to the protest movement that preceded the government's formation.

“Lokpal wants to buy 7 luxury BMW cars worth ₹5 crore for itself. This is the same institution that was supposed to fight corruption after the so-called ‘India Against Corruption’ movement — a movement backed by the RSS and designed only to bring down the Congress government,” Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed wrote on X.

Congress leader Saral Patel challenged the institution's performance saying, “Lokpal of India is buying 7 luxury BMW cars worth Rs 5 crore... Has this Lokpal acted on even a single case in the last 11 years?" The party's Kerala unit issued a statement, turning the spotlight onto the legacy of the Anna Hazare-led IAC movement from which the current Lokpal was eventually established.

The statement accused the original proponents of the movement of "misleading the entire nation" and lamented the current state of the watchdog.

"The very Lokpal, once projected as the ultimate anti-corruption watchdog, is busy indulging in luxuries and remains a silent spectator to the large-scale corruption and plunder happening across the country. Democracy is destroyed... And Anna Hazare and team are dead silent," the statement said.

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose highlighted the poor public perception created by the move while drawing attention to the Lokpal chairperson's judicial tenure.

"A tender has been placed for SEVEN luxury BMW cars by the Lokpal. Instead of investigating corruption, Lokpal seems to be indulging in extravagance. Terrible optics. Important note: Lokpal is Justice A.M Khanwilkar whose last judgement before retiring gave ED sweeping powers in PMLA cases," she said in a post on X. PTI AKV SKL KVK KVK