Lonavala drowning tragedy: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid each to families of victims

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Families of the five individuals who tragically drowned near the Bhushi dam in Lonavala will receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's relief fund, the Maharashtra assembly was told on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar made the announcement, emphasising that warning signs will be installed at hazardous tourist spots and prohibited areas to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident occurred when five people, including a woman and four children, were swept away in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, a popular hill station in Pune district, last Sunday.

NCP MLA Chetan Tupe raised the issue in the assembly, underscoring the lack of awareness among tourists about dangerous terrains during the monsoon season. He demanded local authorities prominently display warning signs at such locations and strictly enforce prohibitions.

Tupe noted that the Ansari family, who tragically lost their lives in Lonavala, hailed from his constituency, Hadapsar, in Pune district.

Pawar, also the guardian minister of Pune district, assured that district planning committees in all 36 districts would be instructed to install boards at hazardous spots and consider additional safety measures such as nylon nets and barricades.

"The families of the deceased victims of the Lonavala tragedy will receive Rs 5 lakh each as financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Pawar added.

In view of the Lonavala tragedy, the Pune district administration imposed prohibitory orders at several popular picnic spots, including Bhushi Dam and the Pavana Dam region in Maval tehsil, effective from July 2 to 31 to ensure tourist safety during the monsoon season.

The administration has already outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations which include identification and demarcation of dangerous areas, the presence of lifeguards and rescue teams, and the installation of warning boards.

During the monsoon season, tourists flock to Bhushi and Pavana dams, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej and Tamhini and other places, nestled in the Western Ghats in Pune district, often venturing into unknown and dangerous areas.

The tranquil setting of the Pavana Dam has also been marred by a series of tragic drownings, underscoring the critical importance of implementing enhanced safety measures in the region.

Four persons drowned in the Pavana Dam since January 2024, according to the Lonavala police.

Rescue organisations like the Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval (VRM) reported recovering 27 bodies from various water bodies in Maval tehsil between March and May this year. PTI MR NSK