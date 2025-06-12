London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad: A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghani nagar area near the Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," Air India posted on X.

Several of the injured were taken to the city civil hospital.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations. "We are acquiring details about the casualties," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanan Desai.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.