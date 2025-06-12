London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard crashes in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: An Air India plane carrying 242 passengers onboard in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, confirms the state police control room.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," said an Air India spokesperson.

The plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

"A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was," said Ahmedabad police commissioner, GS Malik.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.