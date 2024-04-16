London-educated Iqra Hasan carries forward family's political legacy in west UP's Kairana

Shamli (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) When the Covid pandemic hit, Iqra Hassan returned to her home town Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh from her university in London in 2021. She would soon find herself in the midst of a hectic political campaign for her brother.

Three years later, the 29-year-old, who once hoped to make a career in academics, is making her Lok Sabha poll debut on a Samajwadi Party ticket as an INDIA bloc nominee.

She is pitted against sitting BJP MP Pradeep Chaudhary, who defeated her mother Tabassum Begum in the 2019 general elections.

Before her mother, Iqra Hasan's father the late Munawwar Hasan represented Kairana in the Lok Sabha. Her brother Nahid Hasan is the Kairana MLA.

With Kairana set to go to polls on April 19, Iqra Hassan is now busy canvassing, says her maternal uncle Babloo Choudhary.

He recalled how his "soft-spoken and strong-willed" niece campaigned for her brother in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections while he was in jail.

Asked about it, Iqra Hasan said she learnt a lot from the assembly election campaign two years ago.

"That was the first time I led the campaign because my brother was not present at that time. He was implicated in false cases. It really helped me understand the dynamics of this region better. I have been in constant touch with the people here ever since and that has been my base for the past three years," Iqra Hasan told PTI.

She acknowledged that coming from a family of politicians helped her get this opportunity but said that she does not take it for granted.

"It has helped a lot and given me the opportunity. I am privileged and I acknowledge that but I don't take that for granted any day. I am working hard and hope people can see that and vote for me," she added.

However, coming from a family of politicians did not mean entering politics was a natural choice for her.

"As I said, my family was in politics. So, I always had an interest in it but not a participatory interest. My thesis also revolves around electoral reforms. My major area of interest was politics but in academics, and I wanted to do my PhD and make a career in academics but life had other plans.

"Now I am here and I want to see it through. I want to be fully invested and want to see what I can do and where I can reach," Iqra Hasan told PTI.

Iqra Hasan completed her master's degree in international politics and law from the SOAS University of London. Before that, she spent her graduation years at Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College and Faculty of Law.

On a relentless campaign trail in the hinterlands of western Uttar Pradesh, the UK-returned Iqra Hasan has a clear plan.

"(I'll be raising) basic infrastructure and development issues because it is a rural area and there are a lot of connectivity issues. Majorly, it is a sugarcane belt, so the farmers' issue is the main issue here," she said, adding that farmers are not regularly paid by sugar mills.

"We hope to raise these issues in Parliament if we get a chance," she said.

"I would like to focus on the educational sector, particularly the higher education sector for women here," she added.

The young leader has acquired many a follower on social media, which translates into support for her on the ground.

On Eid, many youngsters gathered at the Hasan family's house in the Aryapuri area on the outskirts of Kairana to take selfies with her. Iqra Hasan obliged the young supporters.

"She talks well. Whenever needed, she is there to help. She has a fan following among the common public and has never disappointed them," Mohammed Maroof, a resident of Akbarpur village and one of the selfie-takers, told PTI.

Maroof's friend Aas Mohammed said he follows Hasan on Instagram and YouTube.

"I have been following her on social media ever since she returned from London. I like her posts," said Aas, adding that he is looking forward to casting his vote on April 19.