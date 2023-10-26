London Mayoral candidate says he will build thriving city, ensure safety of all citizens

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) London mayoral candidate, Tarun Ghulati has expressed his desire to see increased cohesiveness between countries whose diaspora live in London, by building people-to-people and business connect.
Lauching his poll campaign here on Wednesday, the Indian origin politician said, “I am absolutely delighted to announce my candidature for the forthcoming London Mayor elections 2024 from India, my Janmabhoomi.” “I want to take advantage of synergistic opportunities across all the nations whose diaspora call London home. I will be visiting several nations to strengthen the living bridge that weaves the unique and beautiful fabric of London.
To this aim, I can’t think of a better place than Hyderabad to kickstart my campaign,” Ghulati was quoted as saying by a release issued by his team.
Referring to the Free Trade Agreement between India and UK, he stressed that it will unlock opportunities to ensure greater efficiency and innovation in production, increased economic development, enhance living standards thereby leading to overall economic growth.
“As London Mayor, I wish to see increased cohesiveness between countries whose diaspora live in London, by building people to people and business connect. I will build a thriving London, do away with barriers for growth and ensure safety of all citizens. The Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will be scrapped totally. Affordable Housing will a key strategy”, Ghulati said.
He added that he was determined to do whatever it takes to ensure London, his home for 20 years, remains the leading Global City and all Londoners feel safe, secure and empowered with opportunities for growth, the release said.
Calling Hyderabad a global, cosmopolitan and culturally rich city with a very robust startup eco system, he said he will be meeting the captains of the industry across India besides government ministers and officials.