London visit for daughter's admission to college paid for by me: CM Sukhu

Dharamshala/Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said all expenses for his London visit for his daughter's admission to a college was borne by him.

Sukhu told the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday that MLAs have the option of availing foreign travel at government expense but he spent money from his own pocket and all payments have been disclosed "My London visit for admission of my daughter was personal and the entire expenditure was borne by me," he said in a statement made in the House.

BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar had submitted a question on the chief minister's visit and it was listed in the agenda but it could not be taken up as Parmar was not present in the House.

Sukhu wanted to reply to the question but Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania ruled that he can give a statement after the question hour.

"I am giving the statement as a lot of things are being said about my London visit on social media," he said. The CM had visited London in September.