Lone Arunachal accident survivor admitted to Assam hospital in critical condition

Dibrugarh/Tinsukia, Dec 12 (PTI) The lone survivor of the Arunachal Pradesh road accident in which 18 people died, has been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh in a critical condition, officials said on Friday.

Budheswar Deep, 23, was initially brought to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital, but the doctors referred him to Dibrugarh for further treatment, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapnanil Paul told PTI.

AMCH Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan said Deep’s health condition is critical.

''He has suffered severe head and chest injuries. At this point, we cannot say he is out of danger,'' Bhuyan told PTI.

A team of doctors is attending to him.

Deep was also in a state of ''shock and trauma'' due to internal injuries, he said.

He survived the accident and trekked with difficulty to the nearest Chipra GREF Camp, following which the police were alerted and rescue operations began.

At least 18 people from Assam's Tinsukia district were killed and three others went missing, as the truck carrying them fell into a deep gorge in a remote terrain in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The accident appeared to have occurred in the evening or night of December 8, around 40 km from Hayuliang towards Chaglagam, they said. PTI DG RBT