Lone independent corporator in Thane civic body extends support to Shiv Sena

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) Pramila Mukund Keni, the lone independent candidate elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), has officially extended her support to the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Keni contested from ward number 23 as an independent after the Shiv Sena did not give a ticket to her. The NCP (SP), headed by Sharad Pawar, supported her during her campaign.

She submitted a formal letter of support to the Konkan Divisional Commissioner in the presence of local Shiv Sena leaders on Thursday.

Her son Mandar Keni, who contested the TMC polls on a Shiv Sena ticket, has also secured a seat.

In the recently concluded civic polls in Thane, the Shiv Sena topped the list by winning 75 of the 131 seats, followed by the BJP’s 28. The NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, won 9 seats, while its rival NCP (SP) bagged 12 seats. AIMIM won five seats. PTI COR NR