Lone NCP MLA in J'khand joins BJP

Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Kamlesh Singh, Jharkhand's sole Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator, joined the BJP on Friday, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The Hussainabad MLA withdrew his support from the Hemant Soren-led government on November 1 last year.

He was welcomed into the saffron party by Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi during a ceremony at the party's headquarters.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, also attended the event.

Singh withdrew his support from the Soren-led government after his demand for Hussainabad—located in Palamu district—to be designated as a separate district was not met.

Following the political turmoil within the NCP in Maharashtra, Singh aligned himself with the Ajit Pawar-led faction, which is allied with the BJP.