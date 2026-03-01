Lone slams killing of Khamenei

Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday said the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel joint strikes was "sad and brutal".

In a statement, Lone voiced profound grief and deep anguish over the rapidly escalating and volatile situation in Iran and the wider Gulf region following the joint US-Israeli military operation that led to the killing of Khamenei.

"The developments in Iran and the Gulf region are distressing to say the least. And extremely sad and brutal is the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei. I pray for peace in Iran and the Gulf region. May peace prevail. And May Allah grant patience to those who are in a state of mourning," he said.

The MLA from Handwara described the unfolding developments as deeply distressing and tragic, terming the killing of the Iranian supreme leader as an act that has intensified uncertainty and sorrow across the region.

Lone also raised serious concern over the fate of thousands of families anxiously awaiting the safe return of their loved ones stranded in conflict-affected zones.

"These are extremely disturbing times with families worried about their loved ones stuck in countries overtaken by conflict. Hope they all return their home unharmed," he added.