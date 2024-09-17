Loneliness not cause of disease, social factors, unhealthy behaviour its risk factors, study finds

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Loneliness may not be a direct cause of disease, according to a study that explored cause-and-effect links between having a genetic tendency for loneliness and 20 diseases, including diabetes, and heart- and brain-related ones.

Researchers found that factors, such as socioeconomic aspects, unhealthy behaviour and depressive symptoms, largely explained the links between loneliness and diseases.

While loneliness, which is one's perception of how disconnected they feel from society, is now widely regarded as a risk factor for ill-health, the researchers, including those from Tulane University, US, said that whether or not it plays a role in causing diseases largely remain unexplored.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, the authors looked at genetic, behavioural and hospitalisation data of over 4.75 lakh people, taken from the UK Biobank. The participants were followed-up for a typical period of 12 years.

"... non-causal associations were identified between genetic liability to loneliness and 20 out of the 26 specific diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity, chronic liver diseases, chronic kidney disease, most neurological diseases and the other common diseases," the authors wrote.

This indicated that loneliness is a "surrogate marker" -- meaning that it may predict these diseases in patients, rather than being a direct cause of them, the authors suggested.

They found that the diseases most strongly associated with loneliness were posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further, "socioeconomic factors, health behaviours, baseline depressive symptoms and comorbidities largely explained the associations between loneliness and diseases," the authors wrote.

They said that managing these risk factors of loneliness could still improve long-term health outcomes.

The findings highlighted the importance of addressing risk factors of loneliness, such as unhealthy behaviours and comorbidities, to improve health outcomes, the authors said.

They added that future research is needed to explore processes that link loneliness to disease, and should include more diverse participants. PTI KRS BHJ KRS BHJ BHJ