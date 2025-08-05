Long arms of law: Man arrested for murder after 28 years

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) A man wanted for allegedly murdering an individual over a minor dispute in Thane district has been arrested after 28 years from neighbouring Vasai, a crime branch official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajendra Ramdular Pal, now 50, managed to evade arrest by changing his identity and shifting locations. He lived in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh over the last three decades to avoid surveillance by police. He was working as a labourer to evade the police.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, analysis of old case records, witness accounts, and technical surveillance, police tracked Pal to Vasai East from where he was arrested on August 4," said crime branch senior inspector Pramod Badakh.

Pal had allegedly fatally attacked Dharamnath Pandey with a bamboo stick on October 5, 1997, over a minor dispute at a shop in Bhayander (East).

A case was registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 504 (intentional insult) against him at Bhayander police station. PTI COR NSK