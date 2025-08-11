Long-awaited dream of tribals fulfilled, says Sawant on passage of Goa assembly quota bill

Panaji, Aug 11 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday hailed the passage of the bill that will provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the legislative assembly, saying a "long-awaited dream" of the state's tribal communities has been fulfilled.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday gave its nod to 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' with a voice vote without discussion.

The Lok Sabha had passed the legislation on August 5.

In a post on X, Sawant said the legislation would strengthen democracy and empower tribal communities in the coastal state.

"A long-awaited dream of our tribal brothers and sisters has come true," the chief minister wrote.

"A step that strengthens democracy, empowers communities and reflects the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," he added.

The bill will provide representation to the Scheduled Tribes community in the 40-member Goa assembly, where one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. PTI RPS ARU