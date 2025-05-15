Long-awaited Yellow Line likely to be operational from June: BMRCL MD

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) Pending regulatory approvals, the long-awaited Namma Metro’s Yellow Line is likely to be operational from June, for limited stops, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Maheshwar Rao M on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, Rao said, “We are trying our best to get it running by June.” According to him, the worst-case scenario is that it may be delayed by a month, with the service starting in July.

The Yellow Line, which will be running from R V Road to Bommasandra, has been repeatedly postponed. The delay in the arrival of the driverless train sets is said to be one of the main reasons for repeated postponement.

The first ‘Made in India' driverless train sets arrived in the first week of January from Titagarh factory in Uttarpara, West Bengal. On May 13, a third train set arrived at Hebbagodi depot near Electronics City. Two additional train sets are expected to be delivered by the end of July, or early August.

Yellow Line, which will also be serving Electronics City, and which will be connecting southern Bengaluru to the rest of the metro network, is expected to reduce Bengaluru’s traffic snarls to a larger extent.

In an earlier interaction with journalists, Rao had said BMRCL was planning to operationalise the Yellow Line by mid-May.

According to BMRCL sources, they will first commence limited services using just three trains, at every 30 minutes. Metro will be operational in five key stations, they added. PTI JR ROH