Long-cherished dream realised as historic train chugs into Kashmir on eve of Eid

Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the maiden Vande Bharat train to Kashmir on Friday was not just an Eid gift for the people of the Valley, but also a historic moment connecting the residents of this mountainous region with the plains of the country.

Besides providing a reliable, all-weather mode of transport, the train is expected to be fast and affordable and boost tourism and trade in Kashmir.

The prime minister flagged off the train from the Katra railway station in Jammu region, while another Vande Bharat train was simultaneously flagged off from the Srinagar railway station, marking a historic occasion establishing connectivity between the two regions separated by the mighty Himalayas.

Celebrations broke out at the Srinagar railway station as soon as the train was flagged off, with some chanting "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai" -- crediting the prime minister for accomplishing a task that took years in the making.

As the decked up train left the station, it was an emotional moment for many. "Our dream has been finally realised," Yawar Ahmad, a local, said.

Rail connectivity was a long-cherished dream of the people of Kashmir, for which they waited for many moons, he said.

"We waited for this day for so many years. This is truly a very special day. The train service will not only make travelling between Srinagar and Jammu easier, but also comfortable and affordable," Ahmad said.

He said the train connectivity would also help market the Valley's produce across the country, boosting trade in the process. Many school children travelled on the inaugural train from the Srinagar station.

"Today we explored the Vande Bharat express. We are thankful to the school management and the government for giving us this exposure," Azra, a student of a private school on the outskirts of Srinagar, said.

She added that it was an Eid gift for the people of the country, and not just Kashmir.

Another student of the school, Bisma, said the train will help people of the Valley explore places outside Kashmir.

"Rail connectivity will boost trade, tourism and the economy. It will also help in cultural exchange. It is like an Eid gift for the people of Kashmir by the prime minister,” Bisma said.

It will also make transportation affordable, especially when the highway is shut during winters, she added.

“It is a huge gift for all of us,” Junaid, a student of the same school, said.

"For us, it was a historic opportunity to travel on the inaugural train. It was also the first time that I travelled on a train. We were all very excited. It was a moment that we will remember for the rest of our lives," another student said.