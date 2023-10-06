'Long colds' may exist as well as long Covid, study finds

New Delhi: People may experience long-term symptoms -- or 'long colds'-- after acute respiratory infections that test negative for COVID-19, according to a study published in The Lancet's EClinicalMedicine journal.

Some of the most common symptoms of the 'long cold' included coughing, stomach pain, and diarrhea more than 4 weeks after the initial infection, the researchers said.

While the severity of an illness appears to be a key driver of risk of long-term symptoms, more research is being carried out to establish why some people suffer extended symptoms while others do not.

The findings suggest that there may be long-lasting health impacts following non-COVID acute respiratory infections such as colds, influenza, or pneumonia, that are currently going unrecognised.

However, the researchers do not yet have evidence suggesting that the symptoms have the same severity or duration as long Covid.

The study compared the prevalence and severity of long-term symptoms after an episode of COVID-19 with an episode of another acute respiratory infection that tested negative for COVID-19.

Those recovering from COVID-19 were more likely to experience light-headedness or dizziness and problems with taste and smell compared to those who had a non-COVID-19 respiratory infection.

While long Covid is now a recognised condition, there have been few studies comparing long-term symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection with other respiratory infections.

The study is the latest output from COVIDENCE UK, Queen Mary University of London's national study of COVID-19, launched back in 2020 and still in follow-up, with over 19,000 participants enrolled.

This study analysed data from 10,171 UK adults, with responses collected via questionnaires and statistical analysis carried out to identify symptom clusters.

"Our findings shine a light not only on the impact of long Covid on people's lives, but also other respiratory infections. A lack of awareness -- or even the lack of a common term -- prevents both reporting and diagnosis of these conditions," said Giulia Vivaldi, researcher on COVIDENCE UK from Queen Mary University of London and the lead author of the study.

"As research into long Covid continues, we need to take the opportunity to investigate and consider the lasting effects of other acute respiratory infections," Vivaldi added.