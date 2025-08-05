Long endurance drones, mountain radars and more: India clears defence projects worth Rs 67,000 crore

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India on Tuesday cleared Rs 67,000 crore worth of defence projects including procurement of military hardware such as long endurance drones and mountain radars, and a maintenance contract for Russian-origin S-400 missile systems that played a key role during Operation Sindoor.

The projects aimed at boosting India's military capabilities was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC approved various proposals amounting to a total cost of about Rs 67,000 crore, the defence ministry said.

It also approved sustenance programme for Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft fleet.

For the Indian Navy, approval was accorded for the procurement of compact autonomous surface craft, BrahMos fire control system and launchers and upgradation of BARAK-1 point defence missile system, the ministry said.

The procurement of compact autonomous surface craft will provide the capability to the Indian Navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare missions, it said.

For the IAF, approval was given for procurement of mountain radars and for upgradation of Saksham/Spyder weapon system.

The procurement of mountain radars will enhance the air surveillance capability along and across the borders in the mountainous region.

The upgradation of Saksham/Spyder system for integration with Integrated air command and control system will enhance the air defence capability, the ministry said.

The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or the initial approval was also accorded for procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) for the three services, it said.

The proposed MALE RPAs can carry multiple payloads and weapons and operate at longer ranges for long endurance missions.

They will significantly enhance round-the-clock surveillance and combat capability of the armed forces, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, DAC has also accorded AoN for sustenance of C-17 and C-130J fleets and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of S-400 long range air defence missile system, it said.

For the Indian Army, the AoN was accorded for the procurement of thermal imager-based driver night-sight for BMP infantry combat vehicles.

This would enhance night driving capability of BMPs and provide higher mobility and operational advantage to the mechanised infantry, the ministry said.