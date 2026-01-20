Long march against Vadhvan port reaches Palghar collector's office

Palghar, Jan 20 (PTI) A march joined by thousands of people protesting against the proposed Vadhvan port and other infrastructure projects, reached the Palghar district collector's office on Tuesday evening after covering nearly 50 km on foot.

The protesters, led by CPI (M) leaders, launched an indefinite sit-in protest at the collectorate.

The march started from Charoti village in Dahanu taluka on Monday.

"We will hold a sit-in protest tonight. On Wednesday morning, our delegation will hold discussions with the district collector on our demands," senior CPI (M) leader Ashok Dhawale told PTI.

Officials said an elaborate police bandobust was maintained along the route of the morcha.

Protesters have been demanding vesting of all temple, 'inaam' and government land in the name of actual tillers, restoration and strengthening of MGNREGA, cancellation of 'smart meter' scheme, repeal of the four Labour Codes, and scrapping of the proposed Vadhavan and Murbe ports.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national general secretary Vijoo Krishnan, CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole, Dhawle, and others joined the march.

Various Leftist organisations have been participating.

Police officials said the situation remained peaceful, with traffic diversions enforced at sensitive points to facilitate the movement of protesters. PTI COR NSK