Long Night of Literatures to host 13 European authors on September 22

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Thirteen renowned authors from the European continent will read from their celebrated works, offering book lovers and literature enthusiasts an unforgettable evening of literary brilliance at the 'Long Night of Literatures' on September 22 at Instituto Cervantes here.

Organised as a collaborative project by a number of European cultural institutes, the ‘Long Night of Literatures’ will see the participation of these writers in a unique "speed-dating" format.

Each participating author will read excerpts of their work to a small rotating group of people — all in their native languages.

The much-anticipated literary extravaganza will be presented this year by Hungary, The Czech Republic, UK, Slovenia, France, Spain, Austria, EU Delegation, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Ukraine, Poland and EUNIC India.

"The Long Night of Literatures is a testament to our joint commitment to bridging cultures and transcending borders through the power of words. Each author will bring their unique perspective, style, and voice to the stage, promising a night of literary exploration that will resonate with the hearts and minds of all who attend," the organisers said in a statement.

The participating writers are Attila Bartis (Hungary), Bianca Bellová (The Czech Republic), Bikash Dihingia (UK), Boštjan Videmšek (Slovenia), Clarence Boulay (France), Elisa Levi (Spain), Harald Darer (Austria), Hari N Spanou (EU Delegation), Julia von Lucadou (Germany), Katja Brunner (Switzerland), Susana Moreira Marques (Portugal), Żanna Słoniowska (Ukraine), and Zygmunt Miłoszewski (Poland).

After their readings, the authors will engage in a Q&A session, providing the audience with the opportunity to delve deeper into the creative minds behind the books.

A pre-launch event on Thursday will see a literary forum, 'Pages that Connect: Literary Influences and Contemporary Dialogues between Europe and India, at the Embassy of The Czech Republic.

The forum will be attended by Spanish writer Elisa Levi, German writer Julia von Lucadou, Portuguese writer Susan Moreira Marques, Indian writers Vineet Gill and Saikat Majumdar. The session will be moderated by Penguin Random House India associate publisher Elizabeth Kuruvilla. PTI MAH BK BK