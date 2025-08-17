Long-time RSS volunteer, former MP from TN and governor for multiple states is BJP's choice for VP post

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) He became associated with RSS and Jan Sangh in his teens, won Lok Sabha elections twice from Coimbatore in the late 1990s and his supporters call him 'Modi of Tamil Nadu' -- Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is the BJP and NDA's choice for the Vice President's post.

Radhakrishnan, 67, lost three consecutive Lok Sabha elections from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu after his two successive wins in 1998 and 1999, but he is said to be held in high esteem across party lines in Tamil Nadu, resulting in the BJP giving him multiple governor positions.

Being an OBC leader, his candidature also seeks to disarm the opposition of a key political narrative.

He was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Prior to this, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years. As the Governor of Jharkhand, he was also given the additional charge of the Governor of Telangana and the Lt Governor of Puducherry.

Even after taking governor positions in various states, he has been frequently visiting Tamil Nadu. Just a few days ago, he was in the southern state where he attended several events and also met Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Assembly elections are due next year in Tamil Nadu.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Starting as an RSS Swayamsevak at the age of 16, he became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

In 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed the Secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Coimbatore in 1998. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999.

During his tenure as an MP, he served as chairman and member of various parliamentary committees, including one investigating the stock market scam.

Between 2004 and 2007, Radhakrishnan served as the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. In this role, he undertook a 19,000 km 'Ratha Yatra' that lasted for 93 days.

The Yatra was organised to highlight his demands for the linking of all Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, removing untouchability and combating the menace of narcotic drugs, some of the key planks of the BJP and RSS.

From 2020 to 2022, he was the all-India in-charge of the BJP for Kerala.

An avid sportsperson, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner. He also enjoys cricket and volleyball.

He is said to be instrumental in forming the new alliance for the BJP in Tamil Nadu in 2004 after the DMK ended its ties with the NDA.