Longlist of 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize' 2023 out

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Former RBI governor C Rangarajan's autobiography "Forks in the Road: My Days at RBI and Beyond", author Mira Kulkarni's "Essentially Mira: The Extraordinary Journey Behind Forest Essentials" and Karan Bajaj's "The Freedom Manifesto" are among the 10 books longlisted for the fifth edition of the 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize'.

The longlist, announced on Monday, comprises "books on entrepreneurship, Indian family businesses, India's digital tech revolution, important events in the Indian business landscape, economics and stories of personal success and failure covering the entire gamut of Indian business from independence to more recent, contemporary stories", said the organisers.

Other books that made the cut include "Against All Odds: The IT Story of India by S 'Kris' Gopalakrishnan and N Dayasindhu and Krishnan Narayanan, "Capture the Dream: The Many Lives of Cap CP Krishnan Nair" by Bachi Karkaria, "Forging Mettle : Nrupender Rao and the Pennar Story" by Pavan C Lall and "Limitless: The Power of Unlocking Your True Potential" by Radhika Gupta.

"As we approach the fifth edition of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, I am confident that our esteemed Jury will present a curated list of books that are essential reading for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and anyone keen on understanding India's economic trajectory.

"I am particularly eager to see young entrepreneurs delve into these stories, drawing insights from the journeys of others. For authors, journalists, and business leaders, this prize remains a significant platform to narrate their experiences, contributing to a collective repository of knowledge that future generations can benefit from," said Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner of Gaja Capital in a statement.

"Tata's Leadership Experiment: The Story of the Tata Administrative Service" by Dr Mukund Rajan, Sonu Bhasin and Bharat Wakhlu, "The Tech Phoenix: Satyam's 100-Day Turnaround by TN Manoharan and V Pattabhi Ram and "Winning Middle India: The Story of India's New-Age Entrepreneurs" by TN Hari and Bala Srinivasa are also in the contention for the coveted prize.

The jury for the prize this year comprise stalwarts from the worlds of industry, investments, academia, public policy, and governance. They will announce the shortlist of five books next month, and the winner in November.

Instituted in 2019 to encourage Indian entrepreneurs, writers, and journalists to tell their stories for the world, the award offers a prize money of Rs 15 lakh -- making it the "biggest book prize" in the country to honour authors transforming the business ecosystem with their creativity.

Journalist-author Harish Damodaran's "Broke to Breakthrough", a detailed and perceptive account of the rise of dairy company Hatsun Agro and its founder RG Chandramogan, was the winner of 2022 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize'. PTI MG SHD SHD