Longlisted titles for KLF Book Awards announced

Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (PTI) Organisers of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) have announced longlisted titles in the English language for its annual KLF Book Awards next year.

Longlisted titles are those kept in the initial list for the awards.

The list includes fiction, non-fiction, poetry, business, children's literature, translations, and debut works.

The shortlisted titles will be announced on January 15 and the final winners on February 11, the concluding day of the three-day literary festival which will be organised here, KLF founder-director Rashmi Ranjan Parida said on Sunday.

The longlisted titles in Hindi will be announced on December 27, he said.

"Literature is the mirror and the lamp of society – it reflects our realities and illuminates our dreams. At KLF, we strive to honour those literary works that challenge our perspectives, enrich our experiences, and elevate our understanding of the world and ourselves," Parida added. PTI BBM BBM ACD