Lonikar-Tope spat over bank poll: Did not use abusive language, says BJP MLA

Jalna, Dec 14 (PTI) An audio clip in which BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar can be purportedly heard abusing NCP legislator and former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope in connection with a cooperative bank poll went viral on social media on Thursday.

Lonikar, however, denied using abusive language but reiterated his allegation that Tope broke a promise related to the Central District Cooperative Bank poll that was held on December 2.

Tope's kin Satish Tope and BJP's Bhausaheb Jawale were elected president and vice president of the bank, whereas Lonikar's supporters at the time had claimed the post of vice president was promised to the BJP MLA's son.

Immediately after the polls, supporters of Lonikar and Tope had clashed.

In the purported audio clip, Tope is heard explaining to Lonikar on the turn of events during the polls.

"I did not use abusive language. Tope did not keep his promise and has betrayed the trust of the BJP. The vice president's post should have been given to a BJP person from Mantha or Partur as per our agreement with Tope," Lonikar claimed.

Rajesh Tope could not be contacted for comments.