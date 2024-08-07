Look at Laila through Majnu's eyes and look at Budget, through poor person's eyes: BJP MP

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A BJP MP on Wednesday hit out that the opposition for criticising the Budget, saying "if you want to look at Laila, then look through the eyes of Majnu and if you want to see the budget, then look through the eyes of the poorest of the person".

While participating in the discussion on the Finance Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao from Medak said the government has prepared the budget keeping in mind all sections of the country.

Slamming the opposition for criticizing the Budget, he said there is a saying in Telegu that somewhat applies here that "if you want to see Laila, then look through the eyes of Majnu and if you want to see the budget, then look through the eyes of a poor person".

He said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, equal opportunities have been given in the Budget.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill 2024 after the government relaxed the just-introduced new capital gains tax on real estate, allowing the taxpayers an option to switch to a new lower tax rate or stay with the old regime that had higher rate with indexation benefit. PTI ASK AS AS