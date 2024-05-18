Look-out notice issued for two men in case of BPO that processed betting app payments

Pune, May 18 (PTI) A look-out notice has been issued against two persons in connection with a so-called BPO unit in the district where payments for illegal betting applications, including the Mahadev betting app, were allegedly processed.

The notice was issued for Hritwik Kothari (24) and Raj Bokaria (28) who are absconding, said Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune rural, on Saturday.

On Wednesday, police had claimed to have exposed a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) unit functioning from a three-storeyed building at Narayangaon that allegedly processed payments for illegal betting applications, and arrested as many as 96 people.

Of those arrested, 88 were sent in judicial custody while Kunal Sunil Bhat, Sameer Pathan, Rashid Kamal Sharif Pulla, Amjad Khan Sardan Khan and Yash Rajendrasingh Chauhan have been remanded in police custody till May 20. PTI COR KRK