'Looking forward to hold discussions with friend Jaishankar': Australian FM Wong arrives in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived here on Wednesday evening to co-chair the 16th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Senator Wong said she looked forward to hold discussions with Jaishankar to set the course for an even "more ambitious, future-focused agenda".

The Australian foreign minister is scheduled to meet Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House here on Thursday.

"Warm welcome to FM @SenatorWong of Australia as she arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 16th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with EAM @DrSJaishankar. The visit offers an opportunity to build on the various facets of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Jaiswal also shared a couple of photos of her arrival in Delhi.

Ahead of her visit, Wong in a statement issued on Wednesday said, "Australia and India have never been closer and our partnership never more consequential - it is crucial for us and crucial for the region in a sharper and more competitive world." She added that her visit "continues the high tempo of engagement between our two countries" and reflects the ongoing work of the Albanese government to "deepen our relationships and strengthen our resilience".

The statement was issued on the official website of the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Wong said she will have her 26th meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

"I look forward to discussions with my counterpart and friend, Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, to set the course for an even more ambitious, future-focused agenda, as our partnership enters its next phase," she said.

"Our cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects our deepening alignment and shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Wong added.

The two countries will look to "enhance our cooperation" across cyber and strategic technology, trade, maritime security, defence, sport, and people-to-people ties, she said.

"Together, Australia and India are working bilaterally, through the Quad, and through multilateral institutions to advance our collective security and prosperity," the Australian foreign minster said.

Wong is scheduled to depart Thursday night, according to an advisory issued by the MEA earlier in the day. PTI KND KVK KVK