Looking forward to India-EU summit later this year: European Council chief Costa

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Antonio Costa on the assumption of charge as the president of the European Council.

In a post on 'X', Costa said he was looking forward to the EU-India summit later this year.

An official statement said Costa made a telephone call to Modi as the two leaders noted the substantive progress made in the India-EU Strategic Partnership over the past decade.

Modi said on X that India and the European Union are natural partners.

They agreed to work together towards further bolstering the ties, including in the areas of trade, technology, investment, green energy and digital space, the statement said.

The two leaders underlined the need for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU free trade agreement, it said, adding that they look forward to the next India-EU Summit to be held in India at a mutually convenient time.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Costa said on 'X', "India is one of our main global partners. It is time to boost our relations and to engage in a new strategic agenda. Looking forward to the EU-India summit later this year." "In our call, we addressed shared concerns, focusing on security, international law, and ways to collaborate in tackling geopolitical challenges in #Europe and in #Asia," he said.