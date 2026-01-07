Looking forward to interacting with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was looking forward to interacting with students, parents and teachers on different aspects of exams in this annual "Pariksha Pe Charcha" event.

The prime minister, in a post on X, said he was awaiting to hear questions and experiences from exam warriors that can motivate others.

"The Class X and XII board exams are approaching and so is this year's #ParikshaPeCharcha," he said.

"Looking forward to interacting with students, parents and teachers on different aspects of exams, most notably ways to overcome exam stress, remaining calm, confident and appearing for exams with a smile," the prime minister said.

Approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India and 26 countries abroad. The CBSE exams are likely to start from February 17.

More than four crore participants, including 3.75 crore students, have registered for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha will end on January 11.