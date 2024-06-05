Looking forward to seeing India attend Peace Summit: Zelenskyy

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday hoped that India will participate in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine that is being hosted by Switzerland this month.

Zelenskyy's call to India to attend the summit came in his message congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral victory of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

It is expected that India will attend the summit but the level of participation is not yet known.

The Peace Summit will take place at Bürgenstock in Lucerne on June 15 and 16.

"I welcome the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections," Zelenskyy said on 'X'.

"I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations," he said.

"Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," he said.

India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the Ukraine conflict.

This month, Swiss State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel visited India to invite it for the summit.

India is a friend of the world and the global community expects it to contribute significantly in bringing peace to war-torn Ukraine, Fasel told PTI.

Fasel held wide-ranging talks with his Indian interlocutors and extended an invitation to the Indian prime minister for his participation at the summit that is aimed at charting a course for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Switzerland has extended invitations to over 160 countries for the summit.

"India is a friend of the world. There is really an expectation from the international community that India can contribute to this (peace) process," the top Swiss official said.

"India is a friend of peace. India has a great experience in conflict transformation and peace promotion. The expectation really is that we can work together and count on India's support," he said. PTI MPB ZMN