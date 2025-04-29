Looking forward to strengthen partnership: PM Modi to Canada's Carney on election victory

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian PM Mark Carney on the victory of his Liberal Party in federal elections and said he was looking forward to strengthening bilateral ties and unlocking greater opportunities for people of the two nations.

Carney, an economist and political newcomer, led the Liberal Party to its remarkable victory in the elections held under the shadow of US President Donald Trump's tariff clash.

It is the Liberal Party's fourth victory since 2015 though its race against the Conservative Party was much tighter than anticipated by the opinion polls.

In his congratulatory message, Modi said India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values and a "steadfast commitment" to the rule of law.

"Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory," Modi said in a social media post.

"India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties," he said.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people," Modi added.

Carney took charge as Canada's new prime minister following the exit of Justin Trudeau from the top office.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

New Delhi strongly rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

The relations nosedived further in the second half of last year after Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats including then High Commissioner Sanjay Verma to the murder of Nijjar.

In October last, India withdrew Verma and five other diplomats. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.

In the last few months, security officials of India and Canada resumed contact and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners. The exit of Trudeau was seen as an opportunity to improve bilateral ties.

India had accused Trudeau's government of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil. After Trudeau's exit, New Delhi said it hoped to rebuild ties with Canada based on "mutual trust and sensitivity".

"The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the licence that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in that country," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in March.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also congratulated Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the former PM of Trinidad and Tobago, on her election victory.

"Heartiest congratulations @MPKamla on your victory in the elections. We cherish our historically close and familial ties with Trinidad and Tobago," he said.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership for shared prosperity and well-being of our people," Modi added. PTI MPB RT RT