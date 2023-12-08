Advertisment
#National

Looking forward to work with new Mizoram CM Lalduhoma for growth of NE: Himanta

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
08 Dec 2023
New Update
Himanta Biswa Sarma.jpg

Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said he is looking forward to work with his new Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma for the growth of the North-East region.

Advertisment

Sarma also congratulated the ZPM leader on being sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

"Heartiest congratulations to Pu Lalduhoma on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Mizoram," the Assam CM wrote on X.

Advertisment

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Aizawl.

"Wishing you a successful stint in advancing the state's development and looking forward to working with you to build a prosperous & harmonious North East," Sarma said.

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the Mizoram assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

#Himanta Biswa Sarma #Assam CM #ZPM #Lalduhoma #Mizoram CM
Advertisment
Subscribe