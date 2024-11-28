Looking forward to working closely with incoming US administration: India

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) India on Thursday said it has conveyed to the US that it has a robust legal and regulatory framework governing the export of controlled and dual-use goods and technologies after Washington imposed sanctions on 19 private firms from India and two Indian nationals.

The US last month put the private firms and the two Indian nationals among a list of around 400 entities and individuals from several countries on charges of their alleged role in aiding Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also told Rajya Sabha that India is looking forward to working closely with the incoming US administration to further strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

"India looks forward to working closely with the incoming US Administration to further strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership towards the mutual betterment of the people of the two countries and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

On the US sanctions, Singh said the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) sanctioned 21 Indian entities, including 19 companies and two individuals from India.

"It has been conveyed to the US government that India has a robust legal and regulatory framework governing the export of controlled and dual-use goods and technologies (special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment, and technologies -- SCOMET) that is fully in compliance with its international obligations on non-proliferation," he said.

Singh was responding to a question.

"As a responsible member of the international community, India actively participates in key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes (Wassenaar Arrangement, Australia Group and the Missile Technology Control Regime) and contributes to the development and review of their control lists and guidelines," he said.

The minister said India also ensures the effective implementation of the UN Security Council sanctions and the UN Security Council resolution 1540 on non-proliferation.

"The government sensitises Indian companies on export controls, including through regular outreach events. We are committed to taking appropriate action against any company that contravenes Indian laws," he said. PTI MPB NSD NSD