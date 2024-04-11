Looking into official's allegation of favouritism by RO towards DMK's Raja: TN poll chief

Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday said "steps will follow" based on reports of officials on the allegation of a poll expenditure official that the Returning Officer of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency is showing favouritism towards DMK candidate A Raja.

Asked about the allegation, Sahoo told reporters, "we have taken note of this based on press report. After receiving reports of concerned officials, further steps will follow." The top state election official was answering a question on the allegation of an assistant expenditure observer in Nilgiris that the Returning Officer is "showing favouritism towards DMK candidate A Raja," and that he has requested interference from top poll officials to ensure free and fair polls. PTI VGN VGN SS