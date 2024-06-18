Looking to dedicate Sena founder Bal Thackeray's memorial to people in Jan: Uddhav

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he was looking to throw open to the public a memorial of his father and party founder late Bal Thackeray coming up in Mumbai on his birth anniversary on January 23 next year.

The former CM also paid a visit to the site of the memorial of the Sena founder at the Mayor's bungalow in Dadar, central Mumbai, along with his son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.

He said the construction at the site will finish by July-end and interior work will commence from August.

"We are looking to dedicate the memorial to people on January 23, the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader maintained.

Thackeray said the memorial construction is taking time since precautions had to be taken at the site which is located just next to the Arabian Sea. PTI PR RSY