Lookout notice issued against YouTuber over remarks against Hindu deities

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) A lookout notice was issued against YouTuber Anvesh in connection with a case booked against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Hindu deities, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered against the YouTuber in December last year following a complaint by actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani, who accused Anvesh, popularly known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, of making repeated derogatory, defamatory, and provocative statements against Hindu society, Hindu religious beliefs, revered Hindu deities, culture, and traditions, with the deliberate intention of creating communal hatred and provoking violence.

The lookout notice was recently issued against Anvesh, to trace him as he is outside India, a police official at Panjagutta Police Station said. PTI VVK VVK KH