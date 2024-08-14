Jalna, Aug 14 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday said it appears the Maharashtra government wants to “buy” votes, referring to NDA ally Ravi Rana’s remarks implying that funds given under the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme would be taken back if women do not vote favourably in the upcoming polls.
Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women in the 21-65 age group in the state will receive a monthly aid of Rs 1,500.
Addressing an event in Amravati on Monday, Ravi Rana, who represents the Badnera assembly constituency, said he would seek to increase the amount from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 after the polls, due to October-November.
“I am your brother...But if you don’t give your blessing now, I will take back the Rs 1,500 from your bank accounts,” Rana had said, triggering a controversy.
Likening the scheme to moneylending, in the wake of Rana’s comments, Jarange said, “It seems the government wants to purchase votes by giving Rs 1,500, but people are not as naive as before.” Rana's wife, former MP Navneet Rana, unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Amravati parliamentary seat.
On Wednesday, Jarange also told the media at Antarwarli Sarati in Jalna district that if the government doesn’t give reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category by August 29, they would take a call on contesting the state polls.
He said assembly-wise data will be collected from August 20-27 before fielding candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.
Asked if he would consider forming alliances with other political parties, Jarange remained non-committal, stating that such decisions would be made in the upcoming meetings. PTI COR NR
Looks like govt wants to buy votes: Jarange on Ravi Rana’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ comment
