Lookout notice issued against vlogger 'Mallu Traveler' in Kerala

Kochi: The Kerala police has issues a lookout notice against a Vlogger for allegedly attempting to misbehave with a woman from Saudi Arabia, under the pretext of an interview.

The "lookout circular" was issued as the accused was in Canada.

A case was registered against Shakeer Suban alias 'Mallu Traveler' last week for the alleged incident that took place on September 13 at a hotel in the city.

However, the vlogger denied the allegations in a YouTube video.

A case under section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the vlogger, who has over 2.71 M followers on YouTube.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly attempted to outrage the modesty of the foreign national.