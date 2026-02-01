Loot and assault case accused injured in shootout with police

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh), Feb 1 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in a series of loot and assault cases was injured in a shootout with police in Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred when a special team attempted to apprehend Ramnath Sabariya (21), the eighth accused, in connection with a series of robberies and assaults reported on January 27 and 29 under the limits of Pamgarh and Shivrinarayan police stations, police said.

Fourteen people were injured in these incidents after they were attacked by a gang using rods and sticks. Two of the injured are currently admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Bilaspur, he said.

After apprehending seven accused in these cases in the last two days, a special team attempted to apprehend Sabariya this morning when he opened fire using a country-made firearm. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring him in the leg, the official said.

He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, the official added.

On the night of January 29, police received a complaint that a group of motorcycle-borne assailants attacked different persons near Kachanda village under Shivrinarayan police station limits, he said.

They allegedly beat up random people with iron rods and sticks before snatching their mobile phones and cash.

The same gang had carried out similar attacks on the night of January 27 in the adjoining Pamgarh area, where victims were assaulted with rods and robbed of mobile phones and cash, he said.

The accused used to roam deserted roads at night on motorcycles, targeting passersby and striking them directly on the head to cause serious injuries before looting valuables. The repeated attacks were aimed at spreading fear in the region, he said.

Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Pandey constituted a special investigation team to arrest the accused. The accused were subsequently identified and arrested, he said.

Police recovered four steel rods, two sticks, one belt, 4 two-wheelers, seven mobile phones belonging to the accused, three looted mobile phones, and Rs 9,000 in cash from their possession, he said.

Two cases have been registered against the accused at Shivrinarayan police station and three at Pamgarh police station.