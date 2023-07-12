'Loot kaal': Congress chief Kharge slams govt over rising prices of spices

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices of spices, saying people who are suffering do not need his statements but need him to fulfil his duties.

Sharing a chart on Twitter showing a comparison of prices of spices in January with the prices in July, Kharge said, "Achche Din, Amrit Kaal, Kartyavya Kaal… every few days the name of the narrative is changed just for marketing. Work never changes! The same ploy of robbing people's savings in the 'loot kaal' by imposing deadly inflation!" अच्छे दिन, अमृत काल, कर्त्यव्य काल ...हर कुछ दिनों में बस Marketing के लिए Narrative का नाम बदला जाता है।



कभी काम नहीं बदलता ! काम वही -



जानलेवा महँगाई लागू कर, “लूट काल” में जनता की बचत पर डाका डालने की रोज़ाना चाल !@narendramodi जी,



महँगाई से जूझ रही जनता को आपके 'वक्तव्य'… pic.twitter.com/yEZGBAwH23 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 12, 2023

"@narendramodi ji, the people who are suffering from inflation do not need your 'vatavya (statements)' but need you to fulfil your kartavaya (duties)'.

The Congress has slammed the Centre over rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items and demanded immediate steps from his government to address the issue.

Last week, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had told a press conference, where the party had kept a basket of tomatoes, garlic, ginger and green chillies, that this could be a good gift option given that it costs over Rs 1,070 because of the rising inflation.