Looted jewelry worth Rs 80 lakh recovered, 9 held in J’khand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Sep 25 (PTI) The police arrested nine people in connection with a robbery in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district and recovered looted jewellery items valued at around Rs 80 lakh, an officer said.

The accused were arrested from Hatyari area on National Highway-33 under Muffasil police station limits.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said around eight people carried out a robbery in a house in Babhni village under the same police station area, on the night of September 13, in which jewellery items worth Rs 80 lakh was looted.

He said after a case was lodged on September 15 in connection with the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up.

“We received information that suspected criminals have assembled in Hatiyari forest on NH-33. Taking prompt action, a team was sent to the spot and arrested the gang leader Ranvir Kumar Singh alias Chotu and other members,” Anjan said.

Based on the information provided by them, 131 gold ornaments, 25 silver coins, two motorcycles, one country-made pistol, and several other articles were recovered, he added.