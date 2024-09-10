LoP Alemao slams Sawant for failing to stop Goa's loan dependency

Panaji, Sep 10 (PTI) Goa Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Tuesday slammed the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government for recently borrowing Rs 300 crore and said the chief minister has failed to stop loan dependency.

Alemao, in a media statement said that on many occasions, Sawant spoke about his plans to generate revenue but has failed to keep his word and kept borrowing funds.

The Congress leader alleged that the government was not concerned about the fiscal health and future of the state.

"The chief minister is diverting (people's) minds from the state's financial ailment by stating that he has plans to generate revenue, but actually, it is a tactic to hoodwink people," Alemao alleged.

He further said the recent loan of Rs 300 crore proves that Sawant has no plans to generate revenue and stop loan dependency.

Pointing out that Goa is reeling under a Rs 27,489-crore debt, Alemao claimed that the chief minister had said that he has done planning and financial management and that after two years, the state will not require loans.

"But in reality, he (Sawant) doesn't have any plans to make Goa 'SwayamPurna' (self-reliant) in revenue and make a stronger exchequer," he said.

The Congress leader highlighted that the state's total debt of the state for 2019-20 was Rs 16,894 crore, Rs 20729 crore in 2020-21, Rs 23,271 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 24,619 crore in 2022-23.