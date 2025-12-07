LoP appointment proposal received, decision at appropriate time, says Maharashtra council chairman

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman's office has received a proposal for the appointment of the leader of the opposition, and a decision will be made at an "appropriate" time after consulting stakeholders, its chairman Ram Shinde said on Sunday.

The post of the Leader of the Opposition in the upper house of the state legislature has been lying vacant since July this year, when the term of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former legislator Ambadas Danve expired.

If a leader of opposition in the council is not appointed, this would probably be the first legislature session in Maharashtra in which both Houses wouldn't have LoPs, a Constitutional post.

"We have received a proposal (from the Opposition) regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition. A decision will be made at an appropriate time after consulting with all stakeholders," Shinde told reporters in Nagpur on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature.

Virtually dismissing the Opposition's argument about adherence to legislative traditions vis-a-vis the appointment of LoPs, Shinde said it was not necessary that legislative practices followed after 1947 reflect the same manner in 2025.

"It is not expected in 2025 that the functioning should continue in the same manner as it did according to the traditions and practices followed after independence in 1947," he said.

Following the Opposition's rout in the state assembly polls last year, no party could win 10 per cent of the total 288 seats in the assembly. As per the norm, it is necessary for any opposition to win at least 10 per cent seats to stake a claim for the post of LoP.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had said that in 1980, the BJP had 14 MLAs, still the LoP's post was given to the saffron party. Similarly, in 1985, the BJP had 16 MLAs, yet it was given the LoP's post.

The Opposition on Sunday decided to boycott the government’s customary tea party on the eve of the winter session, citing its failure to appoint leaders of the opposition (LoPs) in both houses of the legislature.

Reacting to criticism that fewer local issues are discussed during the winter session in Nagpur, Shinde said he would ensure that issues concerning Vidarbha and other region-specific demands raised by the Opposition receive due attention during the session. PTI ND ARU NSK