LoP Ashoka accuses Karnataka govt of 'betrayal' over unpaid contractor bills

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday hit out at the Karnataka government, alleging "fiscal collapse" due to non-payment of more than Rs 37,000 crore in pending bills to public works contractors in the state.

His remarks come as the Karnataka State Contractors Association prepares for a major protest at the Freedom park here on March 5, demanding the release of over Rs 37,000 crore in pending bills.

The BJP leader alleged that while the Congress-led government claims helplessness regarding contractor payments, it finds funds for publicity, appeasement and political management.

Taking to X, Ashoka said, “The silence of the CM Siddaramaiah government has pushed Karnataka’s contractors to the brink. When lakhs of workers and thousands of small and medium contractors are waiting for their hard-earned dues, the government chooses apathy over accountability. Rs 37,000 crore in pending payments is not a minor administrative lapse, it is a fiscal collapse.” He noted that those affected are not just big and rich companies, but local contractors, engineers, suppliers and daily wage workers, who executed government works in good faith.

According to him, many have mortgaged homes, pledged family gold, and borrowed at high interest rates to complete public projects. Today, instead of clearing dues, this government is forcing them to protest on the streets.

“A government that finds funds for publicity, appeasement and political management, but claims helplessness when it comes to paying those who built our roads, schools, hospitals and public infrastructure. This is more than just financial mismanagement, this is betrayal,” he alleged.

If the Karnataka Congress government cannot honour its commitments, it has no moral right to govern, he added.

Warning of long-term economic damage to Karnataka, Ashoka said, "Delayed payments mean stalled projects, job losses and economic slowdown across the state. The ripple effect of this irresponsibility will hurt Karnataka’s growth and credibility.” The LoP called on the Chief Minister to break his silence, release the pending Rs 37,000 crore, and restore confidence among contractors and workers.

“Governance is not about speeches and slogans, it is about responsibility. Karnataka deserves accountability, not excuses,” he said, as he accused the ruling Congress of failing Karnataka. PTI KSU ROH