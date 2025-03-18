LoP Ashoka slams Cong govt for 'deteriorating' law and order, calls Karnataka 'goonda state'

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday accused the Congress government of causing a "deterioration" in law and order, alleging that the state has turned into a "goonda state" under the current administration.

Speaking on the law and order situation in the Assembly, he expressed concern that there is no sense of safety among the public.

"There is no law and order under this government....whether this government is alive or dead? People are waiting for this government to go. The law and order in the entire state has deteriorated . There is no one to question. The state has transformed into a goonda state in a way, the government is also functioning in a similar fashion," Ashoka said.

Claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost control over the administration and the ministers, he said, "the situation is such that we don't know who is managing the Home Department, as other than Home Minister G Parmeshwara, district in-charge Ministers are managing the Home Department." Ashoka cited several incidents such Hampi rape case, gold smuggling case allegedly involving two ministers, and murders in different parts of the state, to emphasize the "worsening" law and order situation in Karnataka.

He also accused the government of "remaining silent" on the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. PTI KSU ROH