LoP challenges CM Vijayan for open debate on range of issues

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Wednesday invited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a public debate, a day after the latter posed a series of questions about the Congress-led UDF’s stand on various development initiatives undertaken by the Kerala government.

In a detailed Facebook post, Satheesan responded to each of the chief minister’s questions, countering his allegations on a range of issues, including the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission, Vizhinjam Port, welfare pensions and national highway development.

He also rejected the Left veteran’s accusations regarding the Congress and UDF’s stance on the recent sexual assault complaints against Palakkad legislator Rahul Mamkootathil.

Satheesan accused the ruling CPI(M) and the state government of protecting party leaders facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Criticising Vijayan, he said targeting the Congress and UDF while shielding those involved in such crimes, as well as those linked to the Sabarimala gold loss case, was "an act of hypocrisy that is impossible to ignore".

"It is ironic that the chief minister and his party—who continue to protect more than a dozen persons accused of sexual offences and other crimes—are accusing us, the ones who took exemplary action," he said, citing Mamkootathil’s expulsion from the Congress.

Satheesan urged the CM to fix the venue and date for the proposed public debate.

"I am ready for a public debate on all the issues raised by you. You may decide the venue and the date. I hope you will accept my proposal," he said.

The LoP questioned how many houses the government had delivered under its ambitious LIFE Mission project despite being in power for nine and a half years.

Responding to Vijayan’s remarks on the Vizhinjam Port, Satheesan said Kerala "laughs" when the CM now takes credit for the project.

He asserted that former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy was the one who worked tirelessly to make the port a reality, adding that the present CM was only claiming credit.

He further asked whether the government had conducted any environmental assessment for the proposed Wayanad tunnel road project.

"The questions were raised out of concern for Wayanad and its people. Answer them first," he said.

Rejecting the CM’s criticism of the UDF regarding the coastal highway project, Satheesan said the coalition would not support any project that threatens the survival of coastal communities. He also termed the allegation that the UDF opposed national highway development a "lie." "Repeating the lie that the UDF is anti-development will not change the truth," he added.

He said declaring Kerala free of extreme poverty was misleading and claimed that the credibility of the state’s cooperative sector had collapsed under Vijayan’s tenure.

Satheesan’s invitation to the CM came days after he accepted a similar challenge from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on the performance of UDF MPs from Kerala.

With the second phase of the crucial local body polls just a day away, Vijayan on Tuesday had posed a series of questions to the Opposition and accused the UDF of attempting to obstruct major development projects in the state.

In his Facebook post, the chief minister listed several flagship projects—including LIFE Mission, Vizhinjam Port, the coastal highway, GAIL pipeline, KIIFB, K-Fon and K-Rail—and asked Satheesan whether the UDF still stands by its earlier positions on these initiatives. PTI LGK SSK ADB